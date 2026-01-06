Xthings’ Ulticam security cameras come with Google Gemini summaries – and there’s no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Xthings expands its Ulticam security camera series with new models announced at CES 2026. Included in the line-up are the Ulticam IQ V2 and IQ Floodlight which use Google Gemini for video summaries, and the Ulticam Flex, a wire-free camera with a built-in spotlight and has no subscription fees.

At CES 2026, Xthings has unveiled a whole new line-up of Ulticam security cameras . Featuring the Ulticam IQ V2, the IQ Floodlight and the Flex, the new indoor and outdoor cameras come with Google Gemini-powered AI that create video summaries for your footage – oh, and there’s no subscription fees required.

Xthings’ new range of cameras are all built around what the brand calls ‘Intelligent Vision’, which is a combination of onboard AI and cloud-based contextual and threat analysis that’s powered by Google Gemini. To break this down for you, this essentially means that the cameras can better detect objects and motion and understand them, so they can deliver descriptive alerts rather than just footage.

The exciting part of these new Ulticam cameras is their use of Google Gemini. Rather than quick video clips, Google Gemini goes through hours of footage and breaks them down for you into short summaries of important events. Not only does this mean you can check events at a quick glance, but you won’t get as many false alarms and annoying notifications.

This is a feature that many security camera brands are offering now – Ring included – so it’s great to see Xthings getting on board with this, too. The new cameras that have this Google Gemini summary feature are the Ulticam IQ V2 and the Ulticam IQ Floodlight.

(Image credit: Xthings)

The Ulticam IQ V2 is the brand's new flagship model, and comes with 4K HDR resolution and 160-degree wide angle views, day and night vision, and two-way audio – everything you’d want from an outdoor security camera. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home and Matter.

The Ulticam IQ Floodlight has similar features, including resolution and field of vision, but has a built-in 1,600 lumen floodlight for better illumination. It also offers colour night vision so it can capture footage in all types of light, including dark conditions.

The more basic option from Xthings is the Ulticam Flex – but while it’s more simple, it’s actually more versatile. As a wire-free model, it can be used indoors or outdoors, and comes with AI detection, always-on video, day and night vision, and 2K HDR resolution – it also comes with no subscription fees .

The new Ulticam products are available to pre-order now.