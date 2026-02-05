Netatmo quietly launches indoor camera with facial recognition – and there’s no subscription fees
Watch out Blink – Netatmo’s new indoor camera could give the Mini a run for its money
QUICK SUMMARY
Netatmo has launched its new Indoor Camera Advance, available in two colours and as wired or Wi-Fi options.
The Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance has facial recognition, a privacy shutter and comes with no subscription fees.
Watch out Blink – Netatmo has quietly launched a new indoor security camera and it could give the Blink Mini a run for its money. The Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance comes with facial recognition and detection features, all packed into a small, bite-sized design.
As a wired or Wi-Fi camera, the Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance is easy to set-up, and comes with a versatile mount which can sit on tables or attach to your wall. The size of the Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance is extremely petite – it looks more like a microphone than a camera – so it’s fairly inconspicuous and blends into the background.
The Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance offers 2K HDR video resolution and 16x zoom to capture every detail and event within your home. It has a 130° field of view and a pivoting ball joint to fully cover all angles and blind spots in a room, so you don’t miss anything.
Despite its small size, the Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance is packed full of smart features, including AI facial recognition technology and detection. The camera can detect people, animals and movements accurately, and only alerts you if it picks up something unusual, like an intrusion.
My issue with some indoor cameras is that it constantly alerts you when you’re moving around a room, which can get pretty annoying. But the Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance has thought of that, and has combined its AI facial recognition with the Netatemo Smart Privacy mode so you get less of these tedious alerts.
If the Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance recognises a familiar face, the camera’s mechanical shutter will close automatically. The camera will start back up again when you leave home, thanks to its geolocation feature that records if it detects intruders or people it doesn’t recognise.
Users of the Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance can also use it to talk to family members while away, with its two microphones and 80 dB speaker. As a wired camera, you don’t need to worry about recharging, and once the initial purchase of the camera is out the way, there are no monthly subscription fees.
Available in black or white, the Netatmo Indoor Camera Advance is priced at £219.99. It’s more expensive than I was expecting, and what you’d typically be looking to pay for an indoor camera, but the lack of subscription fees does make it more enticing. As of writing, it’s not yet available in the US.
