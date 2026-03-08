This gadget actively stops AI from recording your conversations – dare you be without it?

Quick Summary A new device has been launched by startup Deveillance. The Spectre I is a portable microphone recording jammer. The idea is to allow you to keep your conversations private from listening devices. It is available for pre-order now with a deposit of $1,199/£900.

Now that microphones are almost everywhere and near always listening, the addition of AI represents a real potential invasion of privacy.

To help protect your privacy, from prying AI surveillance, Deveillance has announced its Spectre I. This is a physical device that actively blocks microphones from listening to your private conversations.

The startup created this new type of device as a portable protector that allows you to feel secure in privacy, no matter where you are.

(Image credit: Deveillance)

How does the Deveillance Spectre I work?

The Spectre I works to make conversations unintelligible to other devices. It does this by creating a two metre protection zone around the person. Activate the device and it will scan for nearby microphones and emit signals that these can detect but the human ear cannot.

The result is that your speech is overlaid with these signals, rendering the audio misunderstood by listening devices.

The device does this using a combination of signal processing, AI and some "physics based research" – which sounds a lot like the secret sauce to how this really works, so don't expect that to be shared openly by the company.

The unit itself is small and portable so could be carried to a business meeting and set down on the table, much like a speakerphone might sit centralised in the room. There is a subtle light so you know it is active and working to keep your conversations private.

The Spectre I is currently open for pre-orders where you can place a refundable deposit of $1,199/£900 to ensure you receive one first, when these begin to roll out with initial shipments expected in the second half of 2026.