Eufy unveils smart smoke alarm that silences with a quick tap

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched its new Smoke Alarm E10 – a compact smart smoke detector with photoelectric sensing to reduce false alarms. It also features a five-year battery life and a tap-to-mute function. It's available to buy now for $45.99/€79.99 in the US and certain Europe countries, but UK availability is still to be confirmed.

Eufy has launched a new smart smoke alarm in Europe, designed to deliver more accurate fire alerts with fewer false alarms thanks to photoelectric detection technology.

The smoke alarm joins two other smart sensors unveiled this week – the E20 motion sensor and the Glass Break Sensor E10. Like the rest of the lineup, the Smoke Alarm E10 offers a connection range of up to 200 metres from the HomeBase hub.

The Eufy Smoke Alarm E10 is available now for €79.99 and can be purchased via Amazon in countries including the Netherlands and Germany. It's already available in the US for $45.99, but UK pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Eufy)

The Smoke Alarm E10 is battery powered, using a CR123A cell that’s expected to last up to five years, matching the impressive longevity of Eufy’s new motion sensor (five years) and glass break sensor (three years). It also measures just 70mm in diameter, which Eufy says is around 67% smaller than standard smoke alarms.

Practical features include a manual test button for quick checks and a tap-to-mute function to silence the alarm when there’s no emergency. The siren can reach up to 85dB at a distance of three metres.

It’s worth noting that like Eufy’s other sensors, the Smoke Alarm E10 requires a Eufy HomeBase to operate, enabling remote monitoring and alerts through the Eufy app.

(Image credit: Eufy)