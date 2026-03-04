IKEA is about to launch an outdoor smart plug for the first time – you won't believe how cheap it is

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has reportedly launched its first outdoor smart plug, the IKEA Tofsmygga Plug, in select European countries. Priced at around €13, it’s a Matter-compatible, IP44-rated option designed for outdoor lighting and garden equipment. UK and US availability hasn’t yet been confirmed.

It’s been reported that Ikea has launched its first-ever outdoor smart plug in selected European countries. The Ikea Tofsmygga Plug is designed for use with outdoor devices and appliances, and like the brand’s other recent smart home products, it’s Matter-compatible.

It joins Ikea's growing lineup of affordable smart home tech, but this marks a first for the retailer in the outdoor smart plug category. For context, one of the better-known options in this space is the Eve Energy Outdoor Smart Outdoor Outlet, which retails for just under €80 in Europe.

The Tofsmygga Plug has appeared on multiple European Ikea websites at roughly €13. There’s no confirmation yet on UK or US availability, but if it does roll out more widely, it’s likely to attract plenty of attention thanks to its lower price point.

(Image credit: IKEA)

In terms of design, the Tofsmygga is marketed as weather-resistant, carrying an IP44 rating for dust and water resistance when the protective lid is closed. It also has a black plastic body that measures 62 x 108 x 71mm.

The plug works via the Ikea Home Smart app when paired with a Dirigera hub, or through other compatible smart home hubs thanks to Matter support. Users can also connect up to 10 plugs to a single remote control or motion sensor.