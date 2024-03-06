Eve confirms rumours and launches its Energy Smart Outdoor Outlet

QUICK SUMMARY After rumours circulated last week, Eve Energy has confirmed the launch of its Smart Outdoor Outlet. It is Matter-compatible, has an IP44 water resistance level and protective cover flap. We still don't know how much it'll cost but the website states it will be shipped out in May 2024.

Last week, rumours started circulating about the possible launch of an Eve Energy outdoor smart plug. Eve, already known for its impressive smart plug and smart outlet, stirred up some excitement after the new device popped up on the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) website.

As of today, the smart home brand has confirmed the rumours are true, subsequently unveiling the outdoor smart plug on its website. As speculated, the Eve Energy Smart Outdoor Outlet is Matter-compatible, allowing it can be controlled remotely via various apps and voice assistants. Its IP44 water resistance level and protective cover flap means it's purposefully built for the outside.

It isn't yet available to purchase, but the website states it will be shipped out in May 2024.

(Image credit: Eve Energy)

The Eve Energy Smart Outdoor Outlet can be controlled via the Eve app, where users can also create schedules or link it to other Eve devices. The website also states it can be manually switched off using the built-in button, and a child lock can be activated if needed.

One of its most impressive features is its ability to measure power consumption, allowing homeowners to keep an eye on their energy costs. However, it should be noted that this data can only be viewed when the device is connected to Apple Home or Samsung SmartThings.

We're still unsure of how much it'll cost, but as mentioned, it's set to be shipped out this May.

