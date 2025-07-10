Amazon's Smart Plug is almost 50% off this Prime Day – meaning it's under $13!
A smart home setup shouldn't be difficult and Amazon's Smart Plug is a good place to start
There is no better time than Amazon Prime Day to get started on your smart home setup, or make key additions to boost what you have going on now. We're scouring the web for the very best deals to help you save cash on a huge number of items, and we've found one of the best smart plugs among them.
Amazon's Smart Plug is nearly 50% off right now, and will help you add "smarts" to even the most offline appliances, lamps, and other electrical items.
The Alexa-controlled outlets work pretty simply and can turn virtually any appliance with a physical power switch into a smart device. The plug is plug and play, if you'll pardon the pub, and controlled via the Alexa app.
Controlling your lights and other appliances just got a whole lot easier with Amazon's Smart Plug.
One of the coolest features of the Smart Plug is that it doesn't require a hub, meaning you can make your analog devices smart instantly without any hassle.
It operates over your home’s 2.4 GHz Wi‑Fi (via Alexa app) or local Echo device and works even without an Echo, though you’ll need Wi‑Fi and the app .
You can also set your smart plug to switch on/off at set times, trigger it via Alexa routines (e.g. morning coffee start), or use “Away Mode” to mimic occupancy.
With 50% off, it's a hard deal to turn down.
