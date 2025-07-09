Xiaomi has quietly launched a smart touch water tap – and it's probably the coolest thing I've seen all day

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched its new Mijia Water Purifier S1 1200G – a sleek smart tap that filters water on demand. It features Zero Stale Water 3.0 tech, app control, customisable cup sizes, and a super-speedy 3.21L/min flow rate. It's currently exclusively available in China, but would cost around around £200/$300 if it made its way west.

Xiaomi has been spoiling us with cool gadgets lately, and the Smart Ceiling Light D20 was just the tip of the iceberg. It sometimes feels like the brand never takes a break – but hey, we’re definitely not complaining.

The latest addition to its ever-growing lineup is a smart touch water tap called the Mijia Water Purifier S1 1200G – a sleek solution that delivers filtered water straight from the tap. It comes with an RO filter that’s designed to last up to five years and claims to remove 99.8% of cadmium, 99.9% of lead and a full 100% of E. coli.

At the moment, it’s only available in China and priced at CNY 1,999, which is just under £200 or $300. It’s pretty unlikely we’ll see it launch in Europe anytime soon – mainly because there isn’t a huge market for it here – but we can still admire it from afar.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The tap features Xiaomi’s Zero Stale Water 3.0 tech, which keeps your water fresh at all times. It also comes with a smart touch faucet that lets you choose between four different water volumes. With a 1,200G or 3.21L/min flow rate, it can fill a 150ml cup in just 2.8 seconds.

Through the Xiaomi app, you can remotely control the purifier, monitor your water quality, track usage history, and even customise your preferred cup size.

