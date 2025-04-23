Roborock’s latest smart gadget cleans clothes instead of floors – and it's smaller than you'd think

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock is stepping outside its usual territory with the launch of two mini washer-dryers in China – the M1S and M1S Pure. Designed for compact spaces, they handle up to 1.2 kg of laundry and 0.5 kg for drying, making them ideal for small apartments. Priced at CNY 2,499 (around £300/$342) and CNY 1,999 (£250/$274) respectively, there's no word yet on a global release.

Roborock has earned its reputation by producing some of the best robot vacuums you can buy – the S8 MaxV Ultra even holds the top spot in our current buying guide. However, beyond that, the brand hasn’t ventured far outside its robotic comfort zone, which is exactly why this latest news from China is so intriguing.

Roborock has just launched two new mini washer dryers – the M1S and M1S Pure. Designed for compact living, they can wash up to 1.2 kg of laundry and dry up to 0.5 kg, making them perfect for small apartments or kitchens where space is at a premium.

Price-wise, they’re launching in China at CNY 2,499 (around £300/$342) for the M1S and CNY 1,999 (about £250/$274) for the M1S Pure. No word yet on whether these smart laundry sidekicks will be coming to Europe or beyond, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

(Image credit: Roborock)

This isn’t Roborock’s first dip into the world of mini washing machines, with the company launching the Zeo smart washer dryer earlier this year. The Zeo did make its way to Europe, so we're hoping the same could happen for the M1S and M1S Pure.

Feature-wise, both the M1S and M1S Pure come packed with handy extras like automatic detergent dispensing, FineFoam technology for more efficient cleaning, and a claimed 99.99% sterilisation rate. They’re also impressively compact at just 428 x 512 x 489 mm, and like most of Roborock’s gear, they can be controlled remotely via the Roborock app.

(Image credit: Roborock)