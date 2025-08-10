Forget Roborock – This Yeedi robot vacuum has the best mop roller I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Yeedi has updated the mopping system on its M14 Plus robot vacuum cleaner. The Ozmo Roller Mop has a four-step cleaning process for a deeper and more hygienic clean.

Forget Roborock – Yeedi has just upgraded its M14 Plus robot vacuum cleaner with an all-new mopping system. Addressing common mopping problems, Yeedi’s new Ozmo Roller mop has a four-step cleaning process that excels other vacuum-mops on the market.

Most of today’s best robot vacuum cleaners come with a mopping function to treat hardwood floors. Despite separate tanks and rollers, some vacuum-mops can struggle with cross contamination between the dirty water tanks and the clean ones. The rollers or mop pads also get dirty over time which leads to unclean water and dirt being spread around your floors with each cleaning session.

To avoid this, Yeedi has developed its Ozmo Roller Mop which features in many of its robot vacuums, like its M14 Plus . The brand’s most advanced mopping system yet, the Ozmo Roller Mop has a patented horizontal roller that was co-engineered with vacuum brand, Tineco.

(Image credit: Yeedi)

To keep the mop as clean as possible during cleaning, the Ozmo Roller Mop breaks its mopping down to spraying, mopping, scraping and water recovery. With 16 nozzles in the mop, the Ozmo Roller Mop is continuously dampened with clean water, while it applies 4000 Pa of pressure to the floor and spins at 200 RPM.

As the mop removes dirt and spills, a pressure-mounter scraper sits on the Ozmo Roller Mop to remove dirty water from it. The dirty water is vacuumed up in real time with a high pressure pump to avoid contamination and to reduce the wetness of the mop, so it doesn’t take too long to dry.

Yeedi’s Ozmo Roller Mop is built into its M14 Plus robot vacuum-mop and its S14 Plus . As of writing, both models are only available in the US and priced at $1,199 at Amazon and Yeedi.