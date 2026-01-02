Dreame is about to unveil its largest product launch yet – here are the gadgets we know so far

QUICK SUMMARY It's been announced that Dreame is planning to launch a wide range of new gadgets at CES, all designed to form a full smart home ecosystem. Whilst details are still limited, confirmed and teased products include the ultra-thin X60 Max Ultra cleaner, a possible wet and dry vacuum, a new air conditioner and even personal wellness gadgets.

Dreame has announced that it’s just days away from one of its biggest launches yet, with plans to showcase a lot of gadgets that together form an entire smart home ecosystem. With its largest-ever presence at CES, the brand looks set to bring its promise of “All Dreams in One Dreame” to life in a big way.

We haven’t been given too many details just yet, but a teaser image released by the brand suggests that multiple new gadgets are on the way, spanning different rooms and categories across the smart home. It's also been confirmed that there are products coming designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

Dreame's first-ever power was also leaked the other week, suggesting it could be a part of the launch (Image credit: Dreame)

What we do know for sure is that the Dreame X60 Max Ultra will be making an appearance. It’s being described as an impressively thin flagship cleaner, combining a 7.95cm profile with advanced smart learning. The teaser also hints that a new wet and dry vacuum could be joining the lineup as well.

Also expected are some more unexpected additions, including the corner-embedded D-Wind Series air conditioner and a first-of-its-kind instant sparkling water refrigerator. Beyond the home, Dreame is also teasing personal tech like AI-powered smart rings for holistic wellness and a thumb-sized 8K action camera with smart capture and live editing.

We’ll find out exactly what’s launching when CES kicks off next week, but if the teasers are anything to go by, this could end up being one of the most exciting launches of the entire event.

