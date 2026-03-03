Lenovo wants to put Wall-E on your desktop to help you work – AI Workmate Concept is 90% cute, 10% creepy
Lenovo's desktop robot will literally watch you while you work
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
The Lenovo AI Workmate Concept is a desktop robot that can help with productivity features.
Shown for the first time during Mobile World Congress this week, it has garnered a lot of attention, although it's not yet known whether it'll become a full product in future.
Major trade shows are traditionally packed with launches of new devices set to launch in the coming months, but we also often get to see tech concepts that may or may not make it to market.
Lenovo is synonymous with this – often using the likes of CES and IFA to show interesting innovations that wow us. And to be fair, many of them do either become a product down the line, or form the basis of one.
We certainly hope some of the concepts shown at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week turn into something we can buy and use. As an owner of a Legion Go S (SteamOS) gaming handheld, I'm particularly interested in the Legion Go Fold Concept, for example.
But perhaps the most intriguing device making its debut at MWC is a desktop robot that takes the concept of smart assistants to a whole new level.
The Lenovo AI Workmate Concept is a Wall-E style 'bot that sits on your desk and aids you with productivity. It has multimodel input capture, enabling you to interact with projections it spews onto the worktop, and it's powered by AI (of course).
The AI Workmate even has a pair of goggly eyes to make it seem more friendly and useful – like a physical version of Microsoft's Clippy. And it has a whole package of security and privacy technologies to ensure your interactions are safe.
Most of all though, it's cute and about as sci-fi as it gets right now.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Of course, as it's just a proof of concept at present, there are no details on pricing, availability or specifications. Nor do we know what else it could be capable of, bar workflow help.
Still, it's good to see at least one company trying something new, and robots certainly do seem high on the agenda at the minute (just take a look at Honor's Robot Phone).
It'll certainly be interesting to see what else Lenovo (and others) can come up with for the next major tech trade show.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.