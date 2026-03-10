Don't let the Neo fool you, Apple tipped to go "Ultra" high-end with its next MacBook – and maybe even this year

Quick Summary Even after several launches, we could see another new MacBook appear before the end of the year. An expert claims it could have a different name and sit above the latest M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models.

You’d be forgiven for thinking we might be done when it comes to MacBook announcements for this year. After all, Apple didn’t just reveal the new, cheaper MacBook Neo last week, but also refreshed its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines. That's a total of four new MacBooks dropped on the Apple Store within 24 hours of each other.

But, it looks like that may not actually be the case. The latest rumour suggests Apple could have one more MacBook up its sleeve for later in the year. And, it's said that this model will sit at the complete opposite end of the scale to the colourful and cheery MacBook Neo.

Could we really see yet another MacBook before the end of the year?

The rumour comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg through his Power On newsletter, (via 9to5Mac). It claims that “the touch-screen and OLED high-end MacBook is due around the end of the year” and it might opt for a new name too.

This would make sense given it would be the first time we have seen an OLED screen and touch capabilities on a MacBook.

According to Gurman: “These upcoming laptops will likely sit above the current M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models, rather than replace them.

"While Apple could keep the traditional MacBook Pro name, a ‘MacBook Ultra’ label would more clearly signal their position at the top of the lineup. One thing is certain: Apple, yet again, is moving firmly upmarket.”

Don’t worry though, it looks like we will get at least a few months with the latest M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBooks sitting at the top before a new model appears.

Apple typically holds an event towards the end of the year for Mac, so if this new ‘Ultra’ MacBook is on the cards for this year, we don’t expect it until October at the earliest.