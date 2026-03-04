'MacBook Neo' to round off Apple's festival of product launches today, it's claimed

Quick Summary Apple will more than likely announce yet another new product today – and this time it'll see the return of a MacBook family favourite. The name "MacBook Neo" has been spotted in regulatory documents and is thought to refer to a new entry-level laptop, much like 2015/2017's 12-inch MacBook.

As previously expected, we've seen a bumper bundle of products launched by Apple this week, with a new iPhone, iPad, and a couple of MacBook models – the new M5 Pro and M5 Max-powered MacBook Pro, and an M5 MacBook Air. However, there's still more to come today. And it promises to include the return of an old favourite.

The 12-inch MacBook was much loved when it launched in 2015, with its much lighter shell and super slim body. It was small and nimble enough to chuck into a bag, and while it didn't feature anywhere near the amount of under-the-hood power of a Pro or Air, it was superb for Mac computing on the go.

Sadly though, after just one upgraded iteration (in 2017), Apple decided to discontinue the line in favour of a redesigned MacBook Air. We, and we're sure many others, have missed it ever since (I still have the 2017 model on my shelf, in fact).

Now though, while the exact shape and size will be different, the concept is said to be returning today – in the form of the "MacBook Neo". Said to have a slightly larger display this time – 12.9-inches – it will be Apple's new entry-level laptop, and once again be a device for everyday use.

It's also claimed (via 9to5Mac) that it will feature two USB-C ports (a step up from the one on the 2015/2017 MacBook). And there will be a separate MagSafe charging port.

There should be Wi-Fi 7 on board, too.

When will the new MacBook launch?

We expect it to launch around 2pm UK time (all of the other Apple products this week have been announced at that time), and rumours have regularly suggested that it'll run on an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip, more commonly found in iPhones (and the iPad mini).

That means it won't be a powerhouse when it comes to video rendering, etc, but it will still work very well for browsing, word processing, and light gaming.

In many ways, this is Apple's answer to a Chromebook Plus. But it'll still be a MacBook at its heart and run on macOS. It should also be a lot more affordable than current models.

As for the name, "MacBook Neo" was spotted in a regulatory document that was reportedly leaked by Apple itself (via MacRumors). We like it.

We'll also bring you much more when the device more than likely becomes official later today – including pre-order and pricing details. Stay tuned.