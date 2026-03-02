New Apple MacBook could offer "incredible value" – will it be the cheapest MacBook we've ever seen?

Quick Summary Apple could make its new entry-level MacBook highly affordable. It's claimed that it will offer "incredible value" as well as a super-light build. And it could be with us very soon.

It’s set to be a busy week this week. Not only is Mobile World Congress underway, with the likes of Honor’s Robot Phone and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset for future wearables already unveiled, but Apple has already started to announce all manner of new products.

It has already treated us to the launches of the iPad Air M4 and iPhone 17e, and we're expected new MacBooks, too – including a return for the brand's most affordable option.

What do we know about the cheaper MacBook so far?

That has the potential to be the most exciting announcement this week. Certainly for those who are after a Mac but can't quite afford the Air or Pro models.

Apple expert Mark Gurman of Bloomberg believes so. He wrote in his latest newsletter (via 9to5Mac) that the new laptop will offer “incredible value”. And considering he previously suggested that the cheaper MacBook could come with an aluminium body, fun colours, and run on the A18 Pro chip, that makes it one to watch.

It’s thought the device could have a slightly smaller display than the current MacBook models, around 12.9-inches according to other reports. It is also expected to offer all the same features users love but at a more accessible price point.

What that price point will be remains to be seen for now, although we should know by the end of the week. With Gurman’s previous track record with Apple rumours, we’d hope we will all be saying the price is “incredible value”.

It will undoubtedly offer a couple of compromises, with previous rumours suggesting reduced storage options of just 256GB and 512GB, as well as a dimmer display and no True Tone technology, but if its price comes in around $599 / £599 as reported, many will likely be okay with that.

Nothing is official for now, but we’re hoping to report more in the next couple of days, so watch this space.