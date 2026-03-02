Quick Summary Qualcomm has revealed its latest Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, designed for wearables, which promises up to a 30% improvement in 'day of use' from a given product's battery life. That could mean your next Garmin, Samsung or other fitness wearable or sports watch could last for longer than ever before – not that, as yet, any specific products are confirmed to ship with the forthcoming chip. However, confirmation of Motorola, Samsung and WearOS by Google was included in official communications from Qualcomm, giving a taster of where to expect this new platform will appear first.

It's Mobile World Congress this week, which means lots of inevitable mobile announcements – but not just the best new phone handsets by any means.

One of the biggest players that powers many of your favourite tech products, Qualcomm, has used the show as a platform to reveal its biggest shake-up to its wearable platform to date.

Introducing Snapdragon Wear Elite, the top-tier chipset for wearables, which is designed with 'personal AI' in mind – and a big boost in efficiency, which ought to reflect in products' battery life.

Wear Elite isn't only for fitness devices and sports watches – like your next Garmin or Samsung – but for other wearables, too, from AI pins, to smart glasses, and more besides.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

With up to five times faster clock speeds and seven times the graphical prowess of the previous best Wear platform, there's clearly a lot of power here – which will help with device interfaces running better than ever.

But it's the battery life promise that's a key takeaway from this product. Faster charging compatibility is part of the specification, too, giving manufacturers the opportunity to produce longer-lasting and quicker-charging devices.

The on-board eNPU – that's neural processing unit, for artificial intelligence operations – will also be ready to go in a flash, its low-power consumption a key component that will make its 'ready to wake' position tenable for future AI pins, smart rings and the like.

While Wear Elite shares its name with Qualcomm's mobile chipset – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 – there is a key difference to the architecture here. The latter uses Oryon chips, which until now has reflected the 'Elite' name, but Wear Elite doesn't go down this route.