Google's Pixel Watch just got a stealthy upgrade that’ll save you a few daily annoyances

Google has started rolling out its March 2026 update for Pixel Watch, and it’s one of those drops that actually improves the stuff you do every day, such as paying for goods, keeping tabs on your phone, and getting around one-handed.

Updates begin rolling out now and continue over the next few weeks.

Express Pay is the most attention-grabbing upgrade, letting you tap your smartwatch on a payment terminal without opening Google Wallet first.

You’ll need to toggle it on, and your watch still has to be unlocked, but it removes the extra step that made tap-to-pay feel less smooth on the wrist.

Your watch can now protect your phone

With Pixel Watch 2 (or later) paired to a Pixel 8 or later, your watch can alert you if you leave your phone behind and automatically lock your phone when you wander out of Bluetooth range.

In terms of security-minded improvements, Google says connected devices can now perform faster identity checks for sensitive actions once you add a PIN.

This latter feature is limited to Pixel Watch 3/Pixel Watch 4 paired with Pixel 8 Pro and newer phones (with some exclusions noted by Google).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find Hub and new gestures

Google is bringing Find Hub onto Pixel Watch, so you can ring nearby devices over Bluetooth, or see location and directions when something’s out of range.

And if you’re on Pixel Watch 3, Google is also expanding the one-handed gesture controls introduced on Pixel Watch 4, so you can do things like answer calls or control media with gestures when your other hand is busy.

On the safety side, Google says earthquake alerts are now available as a standalone feature on Pixel Watch, and Satellite SOS (a Pixel Watch 4 feature) is expanding beyond the contiguous US to include Canada, Europe, Alaska and Hawaii.

In the UK, Amazon is currently selling the 45 mm WiFi version of the Pixel Watch 4 for only £329 (down from £399), £20 cheaper than the 41 mm model.

[via Google Support]