Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE just crashed to its lowest Amazon price - and it undercuts Pixel Watch 4 by miles

The Pixel Watch 4 might be Google's the latest generation wearable, but if you’re not bothered about having the newest model on your wrist, Amazon has just made its predecessor - the Pixel Watch 3 - by far the smarter buy.

The LTE version of Google’s 45mm Pixel Watch 3 has dropped to a price I don't think I've seen on Amazon before - and it’s not a token $20 off, either. The deal gives you a pretty massive 40% saving.

This is the kind of discount that usually only shows up when a brand is properly clearing stock ahead of the next generation, so if you're considering this smartwatch, it's probably worth pouncing now while it's at its cheapest.

Save 40% Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, LTE): was $400 now $239.99 at Amazon Google’s last-gen Wear OS watch pairs slick hardware with Fitbit’s fitness smarts, including great heart-rate tracking, Daily Readiness, stress tools, and advanced running features. The 45mm model also gives you the bigger, brighter display and stronger battery life - and at this price, it’s a seriously tempting Android alternative to the usual Samsung/Garmin suspects.

Why buy the Pixel Watch 3?

So what are you actually getting for the money? In T3’s Pixel Watch 3 review, we called out the watch's gorgeous Actua AMOLED display as a standout feature, bolstered by slimmer bezels and a brightness boost that makes stats way more readable outdoors.

The larger version with the 45mm case - which is the on offer right now - also gives you more screen space to work with, which is ideal when you’re mid-run and trying to glance at pace or heart rate without squinting.

Fitness is still the main reason to buy this watch, though. Fitbit integration remains great, with strong sleep tracking, stress monitoring, loads of workout modes, and features like Cardio Load and Daily Readiness to help you judge whether you should push hard or take a recovery day.

You also get ECG support, skin temperature tracking and the usual Wear OS perks like notifications, Google apps and NFC payments.

It's worth noting the compromises haven’t changed here though. For example, the strap-swapping system is still a bit fiddly, and some of Fitbit’s deeper insights sit behind Fitbit Premium once the free trial ends.

But if you just want a stylish, genuinely capable Android smartwatch with LTE, this is about as good as it gets for the money right now.

And compared with Pixel Watch 4 pricing, it’s an absolute bargain.