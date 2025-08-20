The Google Pixel Watch 4 just shocked me – and not for the reason you'd think

After the launch of the Google Pixel Watch 4 at the recent Made by Google event, many will be beginning to pour over the spec sheet to understand if it's right for them. If you already use an Android phone, chances are it will be.

The new watch packs in a wealth of updates to make things more enjoyable than ever before. A new Dual Chip computing architecture powers things, which should ensure much more impressive performance and battery life.

You'll even find some nifty material on offer. The case, for example, is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium, while gorilla glass sits atop the display for added protection.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

But what really caught my eye was the new display. The brand was clearly very proud of that design, which uses a fully domed display to maximise the 3D rendering of the material found on it.

My first thought, though, went to luxury watchmaker, Ressence. For the unaware, this brand has made a name for itself with watches that are filled with oil, which enables minimal distortion regardless of the viewing angle.

The combination of the new domed display and the watch face used in the brands marketing material looks uncannily similar to the designs used in Ressence watches.

(Image credit: Google)

Now there are, of course, a wide variety of differences between the two watches. I'd probably recommend the Google model if you're planning to use it for tracking health and fitness – the Ressence is unlikely to shine there.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, it's great news if you're a fan of the style, but need something designed for a lesser price point – from just £349 (approx. €405 / US$471 / AU$728), the Google model is roughly 100 times cheaper than watches from Ressence.

That's much more aligned with my personal budget, so I might just have to snag a Google Pixel Watch 4 to scratch the itch.