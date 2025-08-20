Pixel Watch 4 beats Apple Watch Ultra to the punch with the world’s first smartwatch SOS feature

Google just announced the new Pixel Watch 4, the world’s first smartwatch to feature standalone emergency SOS satellite communication, leapfrogging even the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 when it comes to life-saving functionality off the grid.

Launching in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), the Pixel Watch 4 is a full reinvention of Google's smartwatch ambitions, with powerful new hardware, on-device AI (of course), and a stronger connection to your body.

Pixel Watch 4 LTE models come equipped with the first-ever smartwatch SOS satellite communication, capable of contacting emergency services directly via geostationary satellites, even when you're completely out of mobile or Wi-Fi range.

The feature is free for two years after activation and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, which also underpins a 25% boost in performance and efficiency across the board.

(Image credit: Google)

The new Actua 360 display is said to offer a 10% larger active area with 15% slimmer bezels and 3,000 nits peak brightness (50% brighter than before), surpassing the Apple Watch Series 10 and matching the light output of the premium Huawei Watch 5.

The successor of the Pixel Watch 3 also introduces a new custom haptic engine, a louder speaker, and the most responsive Gemini voice assistant experience yet, thanks to Raise to Talk support.

Battery life is also improved to up to 40 hours on the 45mm, or 30 hours on the 41mm, with up to three days in Battery Saver mode. You also get a redesigned Quick Charge Dock that juices the watch up 50% in just 15 minutes.

You guessed it: more AI

Health tracking on the Pixel Watch 4 is smarter and more precise than ever, thanks to machine learning improvements and hardware tweaks.

Google has added dual-frequency GPS for improved route accuracy in cities and forests alike, a new skin temperature sensor, and more accurate sleep stage classification using machine learning.

It also automatically detects workouts and adds support for 50+ activities, including basketball and pickleball.

(Image credit: Google)

Pixel Watch 4 builds on its fitness smarts with real-time cycling stats streamed directly to your phone (potentially inspired by the Apple Watch), improved heart rate tracking, and Fitbit’s full health dashboard, including ECG, SpO2, and new stress detection via its body-response sensor.

Starting in October, US users will be able to preview Gemini-powered fitness and sleep coaching, using your watch’s data to deliver bespoke advice and training prompts. Availability in other regions TBC.

Gemini also boosts your everyday interactions, with more contextual smart replies, voice assistance that works across Gmail, Calendar and more, and hands-free access with a simple flick of the wrist.

The Pixel Watch 4 is available to preorder now, with prices starting at $349 / £349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, and going up to $499 / £499 for the 45mm LTE model.

It ships from 9 October, alongside new colours and fresh accessory bands, such as a Gradient Stretch Band made from recycled yarn.