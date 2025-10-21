Remarkably, your old Pebble smartwatch has just been given new life

Quick Summary The Pebble app is back and available to download for Android and iOS. And as well as new launches, it supports old Pebble smartwatch models. Great news for fans.

Pebble has been in the news a lot of late. The company was best known for launching some of the first smartwatches way back in 2012, and while the last model of that era was the Pebble Time 2 in 2016, its original founder has been talking about reviving the brand for this entire year.

Eric Migicovsky originally posted on his blog back in late January that Pebble was coming back. He’s then offered various details throughout the year about the new Pebble smartwatches, which are now set to be called the Pebble Time 2 (again) and Pebble 2 Duo after he was able to recover the Pebble trademark.

His blog was also where Migicovsky revealed the Time 2 final design after a preliminary version back in March. But now, the news is arguably far more exciting.

What’s the latest from Pebble this week?

Migicovsky recently posted to X: “Pebble is officially back in iOS and Android! Download it now, works with old and new Pebbles”.

The key there is that old Pebble smartwatches – the ones that have been around for over a decade – now get a new lease of life while fans wait for the new models. That's pretty impressive given most phones only get software support for a maximum of around seven years if you’re lucky, and wearable support is often less.

Pebble is officially back on iOS and Android! Download it now, works with all old and new Pebbles. Incredible that everything's still working just as well as before. Can you say that about any other tech product you bought 13 years ago??

If you don’t happen to have your 13-year old smartwatch still lying around, the new Pebble smartwatches are set to launch soon. Migicovsky’s blog said nearly 3,000 models of the Pebble 2 Duo were produced in September and are due to ship soon.

That’s for the white model, although there is a black model too, as well as a Pebble Time 2 model that adds a touchscreen, metal body and heart rate sensor.

The Pebble 2 Duo will cost $149 (approx. £112 / €129 / AU$230), while the Pebble Time 2 is set to cost US$225 (approx. £169 / €195 / AU$349).