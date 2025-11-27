Samsung’s Galaxy Watch7 is almost half price off for Black Friday – the cheapest I've ever seen it

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 only landed last year, but it’s already getting some pretty wild Black Friday discounts - we’re talking almost half off in the US and big price cuts in the UK, too.

This was Samsung’s mainline wearable in 2024, and one of T3's top-rated smartwatches when it was launched, thanks to its Galaxy AI smarts, accurate heart-rate tracking, detailed sleep insights and all the usual call, message and app features you’d expect from any modern smartwatch.

It’s a genuinely good fitness and health watch at full price, so seeing it drop to almost half price on both the 40mm and 44mm sizes is kind of ridiculous, in the best way.

Right now, this watch is cheaper than ever, dropping to just £139.99 in the UK (at the time of writing) on Amazon for the larger 44mm Bluetooth version. That’s a full £180 off its original UK price of £319 - easily the best deal I’ve seen on this watch since launch.

The US deal is even better, with the same 44mm Bluetooth model dropping from $289 to just $159.99 - a huge 45% saving and effectively half price for what is still one of Samsung's best ever smartwatches.

Despite minimal design changes, the performance leap is noticeable. The interface runs smoothly on Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch 6, and Reddit users report it feels “like night and day” compared with older models

I’ve used the smartwatch for several weeks, and I found the included features cover everything a fitness fanatic needs, with the lifestyle options a welcome bonus.

I loved its precise fitness tracking, responsive health monitoring, and OLED display that I found to be punchy and easy to navigate, even in sunlight. Battery life lasts comfortably over a day, too, charging up to 15 W, which is slightly faster than the previous model.

It already reviewed well at full price, but with up to 45% off for Black Friday both in the UK and US, the value for money here is another level.