The best Fitbit for tracking your health and heart rate has over 38% knocked off for Black Friday
It's the cheapest price it's ever been
Thinking about picking up a fitness tracker, but don’t want to completely empty your wallet, now might be the perfect time.
Thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, Fitbit’s best value fitness tracker, equipped with their most accurate heart rate sensor, has fallen to its lowest price, with up to 38% off (depending on where you are in the world).
The tracker in question is the Charge 6, the brand’s best-selling model, which now has 37% off in the UK, selling for just £88.20, and 38% for US buyers, retailing for $99.95. Considering this is a hybrid fitness tracker that offers a blend of health tracking and smartwatch features – including built-in GPS, contactless payment and Google app access – this price is a bargain.
The Charge 6 is a superb little hybrid fitness tracker, offering advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts, built-in GPS, Google apps and Google Wallet. Grab it in Black, Red and White at this amazing price before it goes.
The Charge 6 is a sleek hybrid fitness tracker packed with advanced health insights, 40+ workout modes, built-in GPS, and handy Google integration – including Google Wallet. It’s available in Black, Red, and White, but at this price, it won’t stay in stock for long.
Thanks to its 40+ workout modes and health and wellness tracking, like ECG levels, VO2 max, stress/sleep tracking, and more, the Charge 6 will enable you to live a healthier lifestyle. It’s also waterproof up to 50 metres and has access to Google apps too, like YouTube Music and Google Wallet.
This price is significantly cheaper than it was during last year’s Black Friday sale, so if you’re unsure if it’s a worthwhile deal, it is. A top recommendation from us if a reliable, feature-rich tracker is what you need.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.