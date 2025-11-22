The best Fitbit for tracking your health and heart rate has over 38% knocked off for Black Friday

Thinking about picking up a fitness tracker, but don’t want to completely empty your wallet, now might be the perfect time.

Thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, Fitbit’s best value fitness tracker, equipped with their most accurate heart rate sensor, has fallen to its lowest price, with up to 38% off (depending on where you are in the world).

The tracker in question is the Charge 6, the brand’s best-selling model, which now has 37% off in the UK, selling for just £88.20, and 38% for US buyers, retailing for $99.95. Considering this is a hybrid fitness tracker that offers a blend of health tracking and smartwatch features – including built-in GPS, contactless payment and Google app access – this price is a bargain.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Charge 6 is a superb little hybrid fitness tracker, offering advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts, built-in GPS, Google apps and Google Wallet. Grab it in Black, Red and White at this amazing price before it goes.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £88.20 at Amazon The Charge 6 is a sleek hybrid fitness tracker packed with advanced health insights, 40+ workout modes, built-in GPS, and handy Google integration – including Google Wallet. It’s available in Black, Red, and White, but at this price, it won’t stay in stock for long.

Thanks to its 40+ workout modes and health and wellness tracking, like ECG levels, VO2 max, stress/sleep tracking, and more, the Charge 6 will enable you to live a healthier lifestyle. It’s also waterproof up to 50 metres and has access to Google apps too, like YouTube Music and Google Wallet.

This price is significantly cheaper than it was during last year’s Black Friday sale, so if you’re unsure if it’s a worthwhile deal, it is. A top recommendation from us if a reliable, feature-rich tracker is what you need.