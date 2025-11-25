Amazon knocks this best-selling fitness tracker to less than $100 for Black Friday – I’ve added it straight to my basket

always) I find my head getting turned by tempting early offers. One of which is this Fitbit Charge 6 deal, which has gone straight into my basket, with no regrets.

This best-selling Fitbit is selling for just $99.95; not only does this save you 38% off, but it’s actually the lowest price this fitness tracker has ever been. Plus, it comes with six months premium membership. So, with that in mind, there’s clearly no better time than the present to buy it.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Charge 6 is a superb little hybrid fitness tracker, offering advanced health metrics, over 40 workouts, built-in GPS, Google apps and Google Wallet. Grab it in Black, Red and White at this amazing price before it goes.

As well as being packed with a suite of health and fitness tracking features, one thing that’s always made the Charge 6 so attractive is its affordability. And the fact it’s now even cheaper really makes it even harder to resist.

With the Charge 6 you’ll get over 40 workout modes, built-in GPS; it can track ECG levels, your VO2 max, stress, sleep and all-day heart rate (it also has Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate sensor). But, you’ll also be able to make contactless payments with Google Wallet, receive texts and calls to your wrist, and control your music playback.

All of that for less than $100, makes the Charge 6 one of the best value fitness trackers you can buy right now. Grab it before the Black Friday sales are over.