The Anker travel adapter everyone’s obsessed with just got a huge price drop on Amazon

As someone who’s lucky enough to travel fairly often for work, I love testing out the best travel gadgets – from the best power banks to sleep masks and everything in between. However, one of my favorite travel launches of the year has just had an impressive price cut, and it’s too good not to share.

Anker officially launched its Nano Travel Adapter back in February, and it quickly became a hit – mostly thanks to just how tiny it is. Measuring only 86 x 50 x 25mm and weighing 107g, it’s smaller than most alternatives on the market, making it the perfect travel companion.

Take a look below:

Designed for global use, it supports Type A, C, G and I plugs, meaning it works in over 200 countries, including the UK, France and Australia. It also has a clever foldable-pin design with a smooth slide-and-push mechanism that saves space in your bag.

When it comes to charging, the Nano Travel Adapter lets you power up five devices at once – with an AC outlet, two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The first USB-C delivers up to 20W, so you can get your iPhone 16 to 50% in just 26 minutes, while the second USB-C offers 15W and the USB-A goes up to 12W.

Both the white and black versions are currently discounted by the same amount, so you can pick whichever matches your travel setup best.