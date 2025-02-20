Anker's new 5-in-1 travel adapter is smaller than ever – and it works in over 200 countries

QUICK SUMMARY Anker has officially launched its Nano Travel Adapter, a compact model that weighs only 107g. Designed for global use, it supports Type A, C, G, and I plugs, working in 200+ countries. Now available for €24.99 (£20/$25) on Amazon Germany, the adapter is expected to launch soon in France, Spain and Italy. However, US and UK availability remains unclear.

After months of speculation, Anker has officially unveiled its new Nano Travel Adapter. Designed for global use, it supports Type A, Type C, Type G and Type I plugs, making it compatible with over 200 countries, including the UK, France and Australia.

Anker claims the adapter is 43% smaller than competitors, measuring just 86 x 50 x 25mm and weighing 107g. This compact and lightweight design makes it far more travel-friendly than many alternative travel adapters on the market.

The Anker Nano Travel Adapter (5-in-1, 20W) is available now for €24.99 (around £20/$25) at Amazon Germany, with listings in France, Spain and Italy hinting at an imminent launch in those regions. However, availability in markets like the US and UK remains uncertain.

(Image credit: Anker)

Designed for convenience, the adapter features a space-saving, foldable-pin design with a slide-and-push mechanism. However, it does not support voltage conversion and is incompatible with high-power devices exceeding 1380W, such as the best hair dryers (1500W–2000W) or the best electric kettles (1500W–3000W).

For charging, the adapter offers five simultaneous outputs: an AC outlet, two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. The first USB-C port delivers up to 20W, allowing an iPhone 16 to reach 50% charge in just 26 minutes. The second USB-C provides 15W, whilst the USB-A maxes out at 12W.

Take a look at our guide to the best carry-on luggage next.