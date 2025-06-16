I haven’t bought a power bank in ages, but this new Anker one is everything I need

You can tell when a device is well-made if you're still using it years after first picking it up – even more so in the tech world, where redundancy and decline is a bit of an unavoidable menace. I don't have all that many gadgets I still use five years after buying them, but that's the last time I bought a power bank.

It was a 20,000mAh RavPower battery, chunky but with enough charge to rely on, and I've never replaced it. In that time, though, I've started to resent how heavy it is in an overnight bag or weekend suitcase – so it wasn't hard to blow me away when I got hold of a far newer 10,000mAh alternative from Anker.

Its newest Nano Power Bank, this little wonder has me really impressed, with most of that verdict being based on what it does besides just charging. For one thing, I've never had a battery with a built-in cable before, but I can already tell its retractable USB-C cord might be a lifesaver at some point.

This is also my first time with a display built into the power bank (again, showing how long it's been) – knowing how much charge is left, or how quickly it's charging back up, could be huge intel in a pinch.

I'm pretty confident this will now be part of my default travel tech moving forward, and I'm also hopeful that it'll stand the test of time. That said, the fact that Anker just issued another recall notice for a previous generation of its 10,000mAh batteries (in an announcement that you can check out here) is more than a little worrying on that front.

Still, Anker seems to be doing the right thing on it – people can apply to be included in the recall in exchange for a replacement or a gift card, both of which should make things right.

Here's hoping those pitfalls aren't going to be an issue for this latest-gen battery – because on the basis of what I've seen so far, I'd love for it to be a long-termer.