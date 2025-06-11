Switch 2 battery worries? This must-have accessory just fixed my anxiety

The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn't even been available for a week yet, but I've already clocked up a dizzying number of hours, whether it's been hunting down every minigame in Welcome Tour or learning how the heck to wall ride in Mario Kart World. That's given me enough time to reflect on some of the console's strengths, but also to identify one fairly clear weakness: battery life.

We knew ahead of time that the Switch 2 would, at best, match the battery performance of the first-generation lineup of Switch consoles. Nintendo made that clear, with an estimate of 2.5 to 6 hours of battery on one charge. In my hands, though, the number has persistently felt closer to the low end of that range.

On the one hand, this is fair enough, since the console has a bigger screen and more powerful graphics, with a battery that only got boosted by around a fifth. Plus, I'm using the battery longevity mode, which caps its charge at around 90% to prolong the battery's performance over time.

Still, early impressions confirm that any time I travel with the Switch 2, I'm going to need a power bank to keep it topped up – which is why one accessory that launched alongside the console has stood out to me. Belkin used the occasion to launch its first-ever gaming accessories, and one of its cases now looks like a stroke of genius.

The Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 is named very aptly; it gives you a really nicely-made case for the console with a pouch for wires, slots for your game cards, and space for the console, but it also hides a secret power. Recessed at the bottom of the case is a slot for the included 10,000mAh power bank that Belkin includes with the case, along with a custom short wire to let you charge while storing your console (or playing it).

(Image credit: Belkin)

According to Belkin, the battery has custom firmware to ensure it doesn't overheat despite its close quarters, and the overall case is still easily slim enough to be stowable easily in a backpack. It's a great idea, well executed, and suggests that someone at Belkin saw the Switch 2's battery shortcomings in the tea leaves.

If you want a slimmer case without the battery, Belkin has a travel case for just £18, but £49.99 for the full bundle feels like fair value, given it includes a power bank from a very reputable brand. Belkin also has impeccable credentials when it comes to eco-conscious design, with an ever-increasing use of post-consumer plastics in its devices marking a particularly impressive direction of travel.

I know that I'm going to be using the case and charge combo moving forward, and I'd basically urge almost any Switch 2 owner to consider picking it up. Pair it with a screen protector (for the love of everything, please get a screen protector) and you'll hopefully be golden for years of gaming to come.