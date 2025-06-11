Switch 2 battery worries? This must-have accessory just fixed my anxiety
A charger in a case – it's genius
The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn't even been available for a week yet, but I've already clocked up a dizzying number of hours, whether it's been hunting down every minigame in Welcome Tour or learning how the heck to wall ride in Mario Kart World. That's given me enough time to reflect on some of the console's strengths, but also to identify one fairly clear weakness: battery life.
We knew ahead of time that the Switch 2 would, at best, match the battery performance of the first-generation lineup of Switch consoles. Nintendo made that clear, with an estimate of 2.5 to 6 hours of battery on one charge. In my hands, though, the number has persistently felt closer to the low end of that range.
On the one hand, this is fair enough, since the console has a bigger screen and more powerful graphics, with a battery that only got boosted by around a fifth. Plus, I'm using the battery longevity mode, which caps its charge at around 90% to prolong the battery's performance over time.
Still, early impressions confirm that any time I travel with the Switch 2, I'm going to need a power bank to keep it topped up – which is why one accessory that launched alongside the console has stood out to me. Belkin used the occasion to launch its first-ever gaming accessories, and one of its cases now looks like a stroke of genius.
The Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 is named very aptly; it gives you a really nicely-made case for the console with a pouch for wires, slots for your game cards, and space for the console, but it also hides a secret power. Recessed at the bottom of the case is a slot for the included 10,000mAh power bank that Belkin includes with the case, along with a custom short wire to let you charge while storing your console (or playing it).
According to Belkin, the battery has custom firmware to ensure it doesn't overheat despite its close quarters, and the overall case is still easily slim enough to be stowable easily in a backpack. It's a great idea, well executed, and suggests that someone at Belkin saw the Switch 2's battery shortcomings in the tea leaves.
If you want a slimmer case without the battery, Belkin has a travel case for just £18, but £49.99 for the full bundle feels like fair value, given it includes a power bank from a very reputable brand. Belkin also has impeccable credentials when it comes to eco-conscious design, with an ever-increasing use of post-consumer plastics in its devices marking a particularly impressive direction of travel.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I know that I'm going to be using the case and charge combo moving forward, and I'd basically urge almost any Switch 2 owner to consider picking it up. Pair it with a screen protector (for the love of everything, please get a screen protector) and you'll hopefully be golden for years of gaming to come.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
10 most popular Father’s Day fragrances to give dad this year, according to experts
The Perfume Shop reveals 10 predicted bestselling scents for Father’s Day
-
Nothing Phone (3) render appears online, but there's no sign of the new dot matrix "Glyph"
The Nothing Phone (3) is approaching launch and this could be the first glance
-
Nintendo's unsung Switch 2 launch game isn't Mario Kart – everyone should download it
Welcome Tour is a must
-
Do Switch 1 controllers work on the Nintendo Switch 2?
The question on everyone's lips
-
Can I transfer my Switch 1 games to Nintendo Switch 2?
Just how does moving consoles work?
-
After its Apple success, accessories ace surprises with all-new Nintendo Switch 2 kit – and I want it all
Belkin has some swish stuff
-
Nintendo Switch 2 launch day LIVE: games, updates, accessories and more
The Switch 2 is finally available, and we're covering all the latest on its full launch right here on T3
-
Staggering PS5 demo makes me glad I have an Nvidia PC to rely on
Witcher 4 is running on the PS5 – for now
-
Now US Switch 2 pre-orders are being cancelled, with just days to go
You need to check your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order if you live in the US
-
Your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order may have been cancelled with no explanation
Gamers are complaining that their Switch 2 pre-orders have been killed just a week before launch