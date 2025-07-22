One of the greatest iPhone and Android game controllers just arrived in the UK

Quick Summary Backbone introduced a more-capable version of its phone games controller to the US in May, and now the Backbone Pro has arrived in the UK too. Priced at £169.99, it definitely sits in the pro-tier of mobile gaming.

It could be argued that the best gaming handheld is the one you already own, especially considering most modern mobile phones are more powerful than even a Nintendo Switch.

After all, they can play console-quality games and even emulate a vast number of the classics – including Switch titles. As long as you match your device with a top-notch controller, your iPhone Pro or premium Android handset could give most dedicated handhelds a run for their money.

(Image credit: Backbone)

We've often sung the praises of the Backbone One for exactly this purpose. It has regularly found its place on the back of our own devices, giving us the bedrock for taking cloud, emulated and native mobile gameplay to the next level. However, now there's something better... and it's from the same brand.

Backbone introduced its step-up model – the Backbone Pro – to the US in May, but has now released it in the UK too. And it's quite a step-up from the original Backbone, with a number of key upgrades to make it more suitable for hardcore mobile gamers.

(Image credit: Backbone)

What is the Backbone Pro?

Redesigned from the ground up, the controller again attaches to the back of a smartphone, connecting via its USB-C port. However, it also comes with Bluetooth support this time, allowing it to be used wirelessly too.

This means that you can pair the Backbone Pro with an external device as well, such as a Smart TV, Fire TV Stick or iPad. Then you can use it to play the games on the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming through Game Pass. Many Samsung and LG TVs sport that option, for example.

The Pro controller has tweaked ergonomics so it feels as good to use without a device in the middle as it does with. Every button can be remapped for different profiles to suit different games and scenarios.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Backbone)

The Backbone app has also been redesigned to make it easier to play all your games from the same hub. It now supports App Store games on Apple Arcade and Netflix, for example, as well as remote play services and Nvidia GeForce Now.

And you can now use it to manage retro games, thanks to a built-in emulator. A Backbone+ subscription furthers the experience with a rotating library of free games, with some enhanced for the Pro controller.

Available now, for $169.99 / £169.99, it can currently be bought directly from the Backbone website.

The original Backbone One is also still available, giving you an alternative at a cheaper price point.