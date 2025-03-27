You already own an Xbox gaming handheld, you just need the official Backbone One controller

The ultimate Xbox handheld is likely in your pocket already

Backbone One: Xbox Edition
(Image credit: Backbone)
Rik Henderson's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Backbone has introduced a special edition version of its controller for smartphones, this time in the classic Xbox translucent green.

The Backbone One: Xbox Edition is available now priced at £109.99 / $109.99 / A$178.

Rumours of Microsoft's first ever Xbox gaming handheld continue apace, but did you know you can already have an Xbox handheld? In fact, you probably already own one.

That's because your smartphone will double up nicely, with Xbox Cloud Gaming available on both Android and iPhone. And now, thanks to a special edition version of the Backbone One controller, you can even dress it in retro Xbox vibes.

Backbone One: Xbox Edition

(Image credit: Backbone)

The Backbone One: Xbox Edition has all the premium controls expected of the brand. It connects to your device through USB-C, so features zero latency (unlike many Bluetooth equivalents), and includes its own headphone port so you can continue to use your device with a wired headset.

There are two thumbsticks and A/B/X/Y buttons in the Xbox configuration, plus an extendable backplate to fit different phone sizes.

The all-new Xbox version also comes with an improved D-pad and magnetic adapters for an even better fit. It is, as you can see, in the classic transparent Xbox green.

Owners of an Xbox One, Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X might not recognise the finish, but those lucky enough to have the special 2004 Halo Edition Xbox will. That was the original Xbox to own back then (I did) and it's much sought-after by collectors today.

I don't have mine anymore, so am thrilled to see it live on in the new Backbone One. You also get the Xbox button on the front, to access the Xbox dashboard, and all you need to do is download and start the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Android, or through a browser on iPhone. You just need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member too.

The Backbone One: Xbox Edition is available now priced at £109.99 / $109.99 / A$178. It's an online exclusive from Backbone itself, plus Best Buy in the US.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸