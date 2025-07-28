HBO's superhero show that truly blew my mind finally gets a season 2 trailer

Quick Summary Peacemaker will return to the small screen on 21 August, with the eight episode second season to be streamed exclusively by HBO Max in the US. It is expected that Sky and Now will show the new season later this year too.

With all the hype surrounding the return of Superman, it's easy to forget that director James Gunn also revived another superhero franchise on his path to becoming the co-CEO of DC Studios – and I'm not talking about Guardians of the Galaxy.

His take on The Suicide Squad not only put right the wrongs of the previous movie, it birthed arguably the best small screen outing for a "hero" yet.

John Cena stole the limelight from Margot Robbie and Idris Elba with his portrayal of lesser known villain Peacemaker, and it was more than enough to convince studio bosses at the time to greenlight a full TV series.

Well now we have a second run coming to Warner's streaming service, and thanks to the San Diego Comic Con, there's a full trailer too.

The show's return will debut on HBO Max in the US on 21 August 2025, with Cena's Chris Smith trying to go full hero after the events of the first season.

That includes parallel universe hopping and a showdown with the father of Rick Flagg (Peacemaker's victim in The Suicide Squad). The trailer explains a bit more and also reintroduces several returning characters, including Judomaster, played by the excellent Nhut Le.

I just hope Gunn hasn't reined in any of the distinctly adult humour and over-the-top violence that made season one such a blast. It's hard to tell in what looks to be a PG-friendly-trailer, and now that it's part of the post-Superman DCU, there will have been a temptation to make it more universal. But knowing Gunn, that just wouldn't have been possible.

Fingers crossed.

Peacemaker Season 2 will last for eight episodes (like the first) and stream exclusively on HBO Max (now that it's reverted to its original name). There's no word yet on when it will also premiere in the UK, although it's expected to be carried by Sky and Now, as the HBO contract runs until the end of this year.

As of the start of 2025, HBO Max will also be launched in the UK.