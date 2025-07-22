Apple TV+ releases first footage of Ted Lasso 4 – and reveals return of key cast members
26-second clip reveals more than you'd initially expect
Quick Summary
Apple has released a clip of Ted Lasso season 4 to celebrate the start of its production.
It features four returning characters (including Ted himself) in what looks to be a US diner – possibly pointing to the location of the new run.
While we're yet to find out when it'll be available to watch on Apple TV+, season 4 of Ted Lasso is officially "in production",
To celebrate, the streaming service has even released a short teaser clip of the new series, which features four returning cast members in what looks to be a diner scene.
This reveals a couple of things. For starters, Jason Sudekis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are confirmed as returning for the new run.
Also, the scene looks to be set in the US, which matches rumours that the show will focus on Ted's efforts in America this time.
It's claimed that he could take up a head coaching role of a women's football (soccer) team in the States, and this albeit very brief clip does point in that direction.
We'll undoubtedly find out more in the coming months, with additional teases and hints to come. The fact that Apple has released this video so early will certainly whip up the hype for fans.
It also suggests we might not have to wait too long for the series to land. Our best estimate is that it'll arrive in the spring of 2026, considering that it's already being filmed.
Season 3 hit Apple TV+ on 15 March 2023, so that could be an indication of where Apple sees the show fitting into its seasonal schedules.
You'll certainly have enough time to catch up on the first three seasons of Ted Lasso, which are available to watch on Apple TV+ now. There are 34 episodes in total, with each ranging between half-an-hour and an hour long.
It's well worth a second viewing, in fact, to swot up on the goings on so far before the new season arrives. That's what we'll be doing, for sure.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
