Apple TV+ releases first footage of Ted Lasso 4 – and reveals return of key cast members

Quick Summary Apple has released a clip of Ted Lasso season 4 to celebrate the start of its production. It features four returning characters (including Ted himself) in what looks to be a US diner – possibly pointing to the location of the new run.

While we're yet to find out when it'll be available to watch on Apple TV+, season 4 of Ted Lasso is officially "in production",

To celebrate, the streaming service has even released a short teaser clip of the new series, which features four returning cast members in what looks to be a diner scene.

This reveals a couple of things. For starters, Jason Sudekis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are confirmed as returning for the new run.

Also, the scene looks to be set in the US, which matches rumours that the show will focus on Ted's efforts in America this time.

It's claimed that he could take up a head coaching role of a women's football (soccer) team in the States, and this albeit very brief clip does point in that direction.

We'll undoubtedly find out more in the coming months, with additional teases and hints to come. The fact that Apple has released this video so early will certainly whip up the hype for fans.

It also suggests we might not have to wait too long for the series to land. Our best estimate is that it'll arrive in the spring of 2026, considering that it's already being filmed.

Season 3 hit Apple TV+ on 15 March 2023, so that could be an indication of where Apple sees the show fitting into its seasonal schedules.

You'll certainly have enough time to catch up on the first three seasons of Ted Lasso, which are available to watch on Apple TV+ now. There are 34 episodes in total, with each ranging between half-an-hour and an hour long.

It's well worth a second viewing, in fact, to swot up on the goings on so far before the new season arrives. That's what we'll be doing, for sure.