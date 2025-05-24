Forget The Studio – Seth Rogen's other hit Apple TV+ show returns
Platonic returns soon
Seth Rogen's in the money right now – particularly with Apple TV+. He's fresh off a hugely successful first season of his new show The Studio (which I've been absolutely loving), and his stock has arguably never been higher. If you're a fan of The Studio, though, it's still possible that you don't know about his other Apple TV+ show.
That's right – The Studio wasn't his first partnership with my personal pick of the best streaming services on the market. Back in May 2023 he starred in the first season of Platonic opposite Rose Byrne, and that show's now back for another run, suggesting that Apple's just as big a fan of him as he is of it.
Now, as confirmed by the short golf-themed teaser above, Platonic is coming back for a second season, and the date's been confirmed, too. It'll premiere on 6 August, before weekly episode drops, and looks like it should be another cringe-inducingly funny set of scenarios.
The show stars Rogen opposite Rose Byrne, who he already had collaborated on memorably in the Bad Neighbours movies (just Neighbors in the US). They play a pair of friends who had fallen out of touch, but reconnect in a massive way in middle age, in a way that definitely doesn't presage a crisis and, as the title suggests, is aggressively non-romantic (in theory).
The show was a minor hit when it came out, at least with the critics – that's underscored by a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which never hurts. I'll be honest and admit that it had passed me by, but I'm adding it to my watchlist now. I like Rogen's affable comedy, and The Studio has been one of my favourite shows of the year, so Platonic should be right up my street.
If you're similarly intrigued, you've got around six weeks before the next season starts, which is plenty of time to binge your way through the first season. That should be more than enough to tell you whether you're interested in keeping the ride going with Rogen and Byrne.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
