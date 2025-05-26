Netflix has become such a beast, a streaming platform so large that no human could ever realistically watch everything that appears on it – and that means that there are plenty of shows that come around without everyone necessarily noticing. Still, if you're a fan of light-hearted action you probably did watch and enjoy the first season of FUBAR, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, when it arrived back in 2023.

It starred Arnie as Luke, the secretly badass patriarch of an eclectic family that found itself pulled back into the action movie life. He'd been living a double life as a CIA agent, without ever knowing that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) had the exact same secret, too. Now they're out in the open with each other, and coming back for a second season.

This time around, it looks like Luke's past is going to come back to bite him – potentially literally. Carrie-Ann Moss is being added to the show as an amusingly outré anti-hero. She's playing a German terrorist obsessed with both bringing down the order of the world, and getting into Luke's pants.

It's implied that they might have had a fling in the past, but she certainly hopes to have that and more in the present day. Luke's not so sure, and Arnie's clearly going to have fun once again flexing his comedy chops with some slapstick sequences of avoidance and seduction. Meanwhile, Emma will also gain an adoring fan in the form of an infatuated British MI6 agent.

The show's profile might well be a little higher this time around for another reason – Barbaro appeared in the first season as something of an up-and-coming actress, but she's now a full-on Oscar nominee. Her role in A Complete Unknown got her widespread acclaim, and Top Gun: Maverick didn't hurt, either (although the latter preceded FUBAR).

So, if you're in the mood for some light-hearted action and a bit of comedy as well, then add June 12 to your calendar. That's when the show's second season arrives, all in one go. That's a classic Netflix move, and it's part of the playbook that has made it one of the best streaming services on the planet.

