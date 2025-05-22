Netflix finally shows some of its epic dark fantasy show before Season 2

Netflix just took the mummy wraps off a seriously chunky teaser for Wednesday fans ahead of the show's second season, with a bunch of interviews, glimpses of scenes, and some behind-the-scenes access from the show's filming. You get to hear from some of its biggest stars, making this a must-watch for fans yearning to get their eyes on the next run of episodes.

The show will return in August for the first half of its season – on 6 August, to be precise. There will then be a month's wait before the second half drops on 3 September, resurrecting a split-season trend that Netflix seemed to have been using a little less this year compared to 2024.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Sneak Peek: Addams Family | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'll be honest, I'm not a fan of the delivery method at all, but at least Netflix still knows how to build up the hype for one of its biggest shows. The sneak peek embedded above features quite a few moments where creator Tim Burton talks up the second season's burgeoning scale, and how much more of the Addams Family dynamic will be on show as it runs.

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is returning to a school willingly for the first time in her life, after a childhood bouncing off other facilities – but she's not going to have an easy time of it. For one thing, her brother is also enrolling, complete with electric powers he only somewhat has control over.

You can expect that to be a "B" plot, though, while Wednesday has a proper mystery to contend with. At one point, we hear her best friend remark that she's already embroiled in a murder mystery after just a couple of days, so it's clear that everything hasn't settled down in this spooky and macabre academy.

With Catherine Zeta-Jones apparently set to have a much-expanded role in the new season, along with other members of the family, it's quite possible that this will be one of those shows that launches a bunch of spinoffs while retaining one main strand. I don't know anything about Netflix's plans on that front, but don't be surprised if someone gets a standalone show fairly soon, I'd say.

That sort of move is what empowers Netflix to consider itself the best streaming service out there – it's got the budget to back its ideas up.

