Netflix drops a stunner of a horror trailer – if you can bear to watch it

Netflix can and does do plenty of boasting about the size and scale of its streaming empire, with millions of people around the world paying monthly to enjoy its incredibly regular output of new shows and movies. A more niche boast that it should probably make a bigger deal out of is that it's possibly the best streaming service for horror fans.

While niche options like Shudder serve the truly die-hard genre experts, Netflix has been cranking out mainstream shows and movies for years now, including several long-running franchises. Fear Street has been a cult favourite over the last few years, and now it's getting a new movie – one that sees the show travel to a new era: the 80s.

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Since author R.L. Stine's Fear Street series has a staggering 51 novels in total to adapt, Netflix can really keep coming back to the well as many times as it needs to. Back when it first tapped Fear Street, it did three movies in three weeks to keep horror fans coming back to see a loosely connected trilogy.

Prom Queen takes place in the 80s and focuses on Shadyside High once again, as its students gear up for the end-of-year prom. That means the traditional popularity contest that determines who will be prom queen and king for the year. This time, things are looking cut-throat in more ways than just one, too.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

As various queen bees try to outmatch each other to take the crown, a killer will be on the loose – in a creepy red latex cloak with various weapons at their disposal depending on the kill. It looks pretty certain that most of the potential queens will meet grisly fates, to be honest.

There are plenty of these to get to know, with Arianna Greenblatt probably the biggest name in the cast – but the trailer focuses more on the vibe of the movie, which looks certain to be camp and fun (and scary). If you're in the mood for a good fright then you'll be able to spend a spooky night with Fear Street: Prom Queen on 23 May, when it hits Netflix.

