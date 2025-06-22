Netflix's most popular show gets another ingenious trailer ahead of huge second season

When you're gearing up to air a second season of the show that performed better than any other in your entire history, you'll want to pull out all the stops. That seems to be Netflix's approach – it's ramping up the promotion for Wednesday season 2, and just dropped another amusing trailer to keep fans keen.

This time around, the promo is framed as a trailer for Nevermore Academy itself, fronted by the new principal, Barry Dort, played by the inestimable Steve Buscemi. He's doing his level best to sell the school despite the disruption caused by last season's events, and his video just so happens to feature most of the younger principal members in some fashion.

Attend Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams | Netflix

This includes a glowering look at Wednesday herself, unsurprisingly less than thrilled to have been roped in, as well as her brother – who will be a new arrival at the school as he tries to figure out how to control some alarmingly electrical powers. It also gives us a look at a few different locations around the academy.

Buscemi is the big draw, though. He's one of the biggest additions to what was already a fairly stellar cast, and seems to be having a whole lot of fun with the role. He's never a boring performer, of course, and has previously hauled in Emmy awards fronting the likes of Boardwalk Empire. I thoroughly enjoyed a recent cameo in The Studio on Apple TV+, too.

This isn't the full extent of the promotional work that Netflix is doing, though. Linked in the description of that YouTube upload is a fun new website, which also purports to be a genuine site for Nevermore Academy. It has some fun easter eggs to uncover, and profiles of various new and returning characters.

You can check it out right here, and I heartily recommend doing so if you're counting down the days before the season starts on 6 August (and then breaks before the second half drops on 3 September). It might not do a huge amount to tide you over, but it's more inventive than most promotional campaigns, so we can give it that.