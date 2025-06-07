You might not realise it, but this is Netflix's biggest show – and it got a huge teaser

Normally, you'd expect a TV show's popularity to peak after a few seasons – maybe a little earlier, but shows generally need at least one season to build up a fanbase and demonstrate to viewers that they're heading somewhere special. That thinking could apply to streaming shows just as easily as traditional broadcasts.

It's a thought that was completely up-ended by Wednesday's first season, though, which did absolutely astronomical numbers on Netflix and sits pretty atop its list of the most popular shows it's ever released at the time of writing. Its first season has accrued over 252,100,000 views, which is insane for the launch of a franchise. Now, a second season is imminent, and might well do even bigger numbers.

At its Tudum event last weekend, Netflix unveiled the first six minutes of that new season, and if you're a fan you're absolutely going to want to check it out.

Wednesday: Season 2 | First 6 Minutes | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It shows our heroine, played by the now-iconic Jenna Ortega, coming to her senses while locked in one of the creepier situations you could imagine. She's tied up at the dinner table of a notorious serial killer she was trying to track down, arrayed alongside a wide range of weird dolls.

A flashback fills us in on how she got there, including an amusing skit of how someone like her gets through airline security procedures (by giving up a lot of her more lethal kit, in short). She finds the killer, played by none other than Haley Joel Osment in a very fun wig, but is incapacitated by him fairly quickly.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, it's all part of her plan, and Thing soon helps her to bust out of her restraints and take a more active form of revenge on the killer for his many crimes. It's a spirited start to the season, and one that looks potentially a little darker than the previous run of episodes.

That said, it's also only six minutes, so you'll still very much want to tune in when the real season drops in two halves. The first arrives on 6 August, then the rest come on 3 September.

