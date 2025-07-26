Netflix hopes sexiness sells as ravishing series gets a surprise return

I can't tell if I'm just paying more attention than ever before, or if every one of the biggest and best streaming services has actually changed its strategy in the last year or so when it comes to steamier shows and movies. I'm seeing more and more trailers drop for shows that are explicitly about adult relationships and intimacy, to put it politely.

The latest blow comes from Netflix, which has just released a trailer for the second season of one of its sauciest ever shows, Fatal Seduction, which deserves plaudits for its excellent title, if nothing else. That's a title to grace any sexy thriller, right up there with Fatal Attraction, from which it clearly takes its cues.

Fatal Seduction: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The South African show had a racy first season that revolved around a whirlwind affair between a married college professor and a much younger man – and the latter stages of that season started to unfurl some of the consequences of that relationship. Said younger man has real connections to politics, Fatal Seduction started to unspool into a show as much about that murky world as it was about the two main characters' attraction to each other.

Now it's back, and it looks like we can expect more of that same blend. Local politicians have started to get wind of what's been going on for this supposedly respectable professor, and it's all going to get very messy, very quickly. Allegations of sex cults and debasement are sure to follow, and the melodrama won't be far behind.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

So, if you've been missing a sense of delicious fun in your streaming diet recently, this could be a really great little option – especially if you haven't actually watched the first season, which is obviously already waiting for you in the Netflix library. Season 2 comes on 15 August, which gives you more than enough time to binge your way through the first run of episodes.

I'm not going to dress the show up as a dramatic masterpiece, though. Its critical reception and audience reviews make it clear that Fatal Seduction is a guilty pleasure, but the show clearly knows this. We all have time for a little steamy fun now and then, so this could be your next fix.

