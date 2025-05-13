I was right about this returning Prime Video series – it'll be seismic
Culpa Nuestra's teaser sets records
A few weeks ago, when its first teaser trailer debuted, I made what felt like a bold enough prediction – that Culpa Nuestra would be absolutely massive on Prime Video when it eventually arrived. That day is still a decent way off, but Amazon has shared some stats that make my confidence look rather less insightful than I thought.
Basically, it's confirmed that the Culpa Nuestra teaser trailer has rocketed into position as its "most-watched" original movie trailer ever. Since it has both an English and Spanish-language upload, along with various other social channels, adding them all together comes out to over 163 million views.
Those are huge numbers when you underline the fact that the movie's two prequels are both Spanish-language – a barrier that can often stop streaming movies from breaking out into worldwide success. As Netflix discovered so profitably with Squid Game, though, non-English productions can do crazy numbers when they do hit cult status.
Culpa Nuestra will conclude a trilogy of romance movies, started by Culpa Mía and continued by Culpa Tuya, with steamy relationships interspersed with fun racing, tense parties and the always-required love triangles. It'll bring to a close (we presume) the on-and-off thing that siblings-in-law Noah and Nick have been playing with for ages now, to see whether they can forge something lasting.
Of course, even that summary slightly brushes over the controversial nature of their relationship, even if this is one of those "they only met when they were adults" type situations. That fig leaf does a lot of heavy lifting in the films, you'll find, but fans of the movies (and their source books) don't seem too concerned about all that.
Amazon's continuing to bet big on the franchise, though, with its English-language remakes underway. The first is out already, My Fault: London, and there's every reason to assume that a second and third will follow. By the time they're both out, Amazon might cook up a reason to rekindle the Spanish versions, so don't be surprised if this becomes something of a mega-franchise for one of the biggest and best streaming services on the market.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Sydney Sweeney returns to her Euphoria roots in Apple TV+'s new thriller
Echo Valley looks harrowing
-
Apple TV+ proves it's the streamer for auteurs with Highest 2 Lowest
A Spike Lee Joint approaches
-
Netflix's fantasy action blockbuster returns in July, five years after huge original
The Old Guard 2 is on the way
-
I think this might be the biggest Netflix teaser ever
Squid Game's final season will do huge numbers
-
The Better Sister might be your next TV thriller obsession
Jessica Biel, anyone?
-
Prime Video's bringing Orlando Bloom back to your screens
A rare Legolas sighting
-
Netflix drops a stunner of a horror trailer – if you can bear to watch it
Fear Street is creeping back
-
3 best movies to give your speakers a good workout
Some movies not only look good, they sound it too – here are three to stream that'll test your audio system