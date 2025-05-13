A few weeks ago, when its first teaser trailer debuted, I made what felt like a bold enough prediction – that Culpa Nuestra would be absolutely massive on Prime Video when it eventually arrived. That day is still a decent way off, but Amazon has shared some stats that make my confidence look rather less insightful than I thought.

Basically, it's confirmed that the Culpa Nuestra teaser trailer has rocketed into position as its "most-watched" original movie trailer ever. Since it has both an English and Spanish-language upload, along with various other social channels, adding them all together comes out to over 163 million views.

Culpa Nuestra - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Those are huge numbers when you underline the fact that the movie's two prequels are both Spanish-language – a barrier that can often stop streaming movies from breaking out into worldwide success. As Netflix discovered so profitably with Squid Game, though, non-English productions can do crazy numbers when they do hit cult status.

Culpa Nuestra will conclude a trilogy of romance movies, started by Culpa Mía and continued by Culpa Tuya, with steamy relationships interspersed with fun racing, tense parties and the always-required love triangles. It'll bring to a close (we presume) the on-and-off thing that siblings-in-law Noah and Nick have been playing with for ages now, to see whether they can forge something lasting.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Of course, even that summary slightly brushes over the controversial nature of their relationship, even if this is one of those "they only met when they were adults" type situations. That fig leaf does a lot of heavy lifting in the films, you'll find, but fans of the movies (and their source books) don't seem too concerned about all that.

Amazon's continuing to bet big on the franchise, though, with its English-language remakes underway. The first is out already, My Fault: London, and there's every reason to assume that a second and third will follow. By the time they're both out, Amazon might cook up a reason to rekindle the Spanish versions, so don't be surprised if this becomes something of a mega-franchise for one of the biggest and best streaming services on the market.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors