You might not know about it, but this Prime Video sequel is going to be enormous

Amazon Prime Video has a huge hit franchise that you might not even have heard of – unless you're into romantic movies. Culpa Nuestra, which it just unveiled with a steamy and sultry teaser trailer, will be the conclusion to a trilogy of sexy movies that have been doing huge numbers for the streamer over the last couple of years.

Starting with Culpa Mia and then continuing with Culpa Tuya, the series is big enough that Amazon already has an English-language remake of the first one available for people to watch. If you want the original story, though, this Spanish trilogy is where to head, and its third outing will arrive in October, we now know.

Culpa Nuestra - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you've never heard of the series, you might be a little shocked by its subject, matter, too, since it's the very definition of taboo. It centres around Noah, a young woman whose life is upended when her mother remarries a hugely wealthy man, and moves her into a new-found existence of extreme wealth.

Far more confusingly, though, she has a new step-brother, Nick, who's her age and inescapably enticing – in a way that they both know they're not allowed to act on. Take a guess whether they do act on it, though, and you'll have one of the easier answers you could hope to find.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

In fact, it's so saucy a premise that it frankly feels almost a little illegal (which is topical) – but that hasn't stopped Amazon from turning it into a monster hit. Sometimes it's worth holding your hand up and accepting that it can be harder to keep track of what shows and movies do well if they're not English-language, but this has certainly broken through.

So, for Culpa Nuestra, what can we expect? Well, it looks like Noah and Nick will open things in frosty style, after drama at the end of the second movie. Predictably, though, it's obvious that they won't be able to stay away from each other, and there's likely to be some fireworks as a result. Basically, things are going to pick up right where they left off, and I'm extremely confident that the same will be true of the movie's performance for Prime Video when it arrives.