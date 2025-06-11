The BPM in this sexy Netflix show's trailer underlines just how crazy it might be

I'm not trying to be controversial when I say that Netflix has correctly realised that one old adage still holds true – sex sells. While all the biggest and best streaming services know they need to have multiple strings to their bow, there's no getting around the fact that people love a good steamy drama.

What can start out fairly innocuous can become surprisingly raunchy (I'm looking at you, Bridgerton), but there have been some huge hits in the last few years that go surprisingly far in their sexiness. Netflix might have just unveiled the latest, with the first full trailer for sports drama Olympo, which arrives on 20 June.

Olympo | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Spanish-language show is set in the world of an elite sporting academy that specialises in training up the very best young athletes as they aim to make the giant leap toward Olympic competition. Before they even think about that, though, they have to secure sponsorship from Olympo, the organisation that gives the show its title.

Put hundreds of young athletes in peak physical form together in a residential environment, ramp up the pressure, and you'll get one guaranteed outcome – a whole lot of relationships. It's clear from the trailer that Olympo is going to be pretty out-there when it comes to sex, with people's entanglements just as much of a focus as their sporting progress.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

It's a pretty great trailer regardless, with a pumping soundtrack that really ramps up the BPM to ensure that you get carried along for the ride. It gives a good sense of the sort of bullying, rivalry and pressure that we'll be treated to when the show drops, and if you're in the mood for some sexy tension, then it'll surely be up your street.

Olympo might also be another opportunity for Netflix to flex its strength in non-English languages, which it's managed to consistently exploit to great success in recent years. Show after show has proven that great writing, acting and production can overcome language barriers at a time when growing numbers of people watch with subtitles even if they speak the language.

