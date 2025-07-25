I'm a huge fan of Seth Rogen's work with Apple TV+ – which is to say, I absolutely loved The Studio. I think it's one of the most exciting new shows for years, not least because it captures some of the spirit of Curb Your Enthusiasm with its deliberately awkward cameos and caricatures of celebrities.

I'll hold my hands up, though, and admit that I haven't watched the other show Rogen made with Apple TV+, which came out a good while before The Studio. In fact, Platonic is now about to get its second season, starring Rogen opposite the terrific Rose Byrne as their rekindled friendship continues with more hijinks.

Platonic — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The show's all about the ruts that we can find ourselves in as adult life takes its toll – it's not very hard to wake up and realise that you haven't actually spoken to someone you used to call one of your best friends for years. The first season saw Rogen and Byrne's characters reconnect and realise that they still had more in common than they might have thought.

Now, their friendship might just be going to the next level in a new season. It'll feature the two of them trying to make their relationship less exclusionary to their partners and friends, folding them into activities in an attempt to retain a healthy balance between the various parts of their lives.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

As glimpsed in the teaser trailer last month, that'll involve going golfing with disastrous consequences, but also Rogen attempting to bond with Byrne's gym-happy fitness enthusiast of a partner, and the start of "couple's dinners" to cement things. It's a balancing act that will clearly leave a lot of room for slapstick, too.

So, I know what my job is now – I've added the first season of Platonic to my watchlist on Apple TV+ (which I think is the best streaming service going), and I'll be trying to catch up with it when I have a chance. The new season starts on 6 August, so I'm not sure I'll make that date, but it's nice to know I've got more goodness in store.