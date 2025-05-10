Is Apple TV+ quietly 'doing a Netflix'? Cancellations have fans fearful

Of all the best streaming services, I think Apple TV+ has proven my favourite over the last 12 months. Especially for sci-fi fans, where it's clearly been winning with the likes of Severance and Silo.

But, like with any streamer, not every show can be a success and get recommissioned. And with Apple TV+'s Acapulco season four due to air in July, that's the show's curtain call – as it won't return.

Which has some fans questioning if Apple TV+ is going to quietly 'do a Netflix' and cancel a bunch of shows. After all, Netflix got quite the reputation when it called off over 100 shows and wielded the axe on major successes such as Kaos.

I believe it's just speculative hyperbole, though, as Apple TV+ has proven the most staunch when it comes to some shows continuing. Take, for example, that the third season of Foundation is to return after a hiatus.

I've previously written about how the streamer has set the example to follow, with Silo commissioned to its season four conclusion before the second season had even finished. And Severance season three was rapidly greenlit upon the second season's closure.

In short: my view is that Apple TV+'s barometer for shows' continuation is better judged than some of Netflix's cuttings (such as these shows that deserve another season). That's not to say some shows haven't been cut, with these being the most notable so far:

Acapulco

Acapulco — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Some shows have their time, which is seemingly the case with Acapulco. Its three current series are all highly rated, with a viewer score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The next season is coming, of course, but that's then it.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show is about Maximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he lands the job of a lifetime – at the Las Colinas resort in Acapulco. That soon turns out to be a lot more complicated than predicted, with predictable comedy the result of this 1980s-set show.

Sunny

Sunny — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

When Apple TV+'s Sunny appeared from apparently nowhere, fans were excited. I was an avid viewer week after week, but the season did quickly lose the plot despite a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating – so I wasn't entirely surprised to see it get cut.

Sunny is about a helper robot who's sent to an apparently widowed woman, Suzie Sakamoto (played by Rashida Jones) – an American in Japan. But it becomes clear that there's a hidden reason for the appearance, involving the absence of her husband and son.

The mix of sci-fi and comedy surfs the line of lighthearted much of the time, but it does also dabble in some harder-hitting themes about belonging, life, trust and many other themes. Still well worth a watch, even if we'll never find out what season two would offer...

Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

You might know him best for It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia or, indeed, as the co-owner of Wrexham FC. In Mythic Quest, however, Rob McElhenney plays Ian Grimm, the head of a videogame studio that produces a massive multiplayer online game called, you got it, Mythic Quest.

The comedy, which was in-part created by It's Always Sunny's Charlie Day alongside the starring McElhenney and Megan Ganz, did air for four seasons from 2020 through to 2025. It was a good run, with the ending changed in light of the cancellation, to not change the status quo.

Time Bandits

Time Bandits — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It was never a secret that Time Bandits cost an absolute fortune, which is why speculation about its cancellation ahead of season two was always in discussion. Many just say it 'was terrible', though, with the 48% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes proving that point.

The fantasy sci-fi adventure – not to be confused with the 1980s movie of the same name – follows a group of thieves, including an 11-year-old, on their journey through time and space. It had the ingredients to be a family-friendly comedy dream, but it flopped.