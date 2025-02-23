I'm late to Apple TV+'s other best sci-fi show – and eager for next season

It's not the first time I've been here: having been super late to catch the Tom Hanks movie, Finch on Apple TV+, I was also some years late to Severance. Now that I've got to wait for that show on a weekly basis – roll on Fridays – it's seen another Apple Originals sci-fi masterclass added to my watch list.

I know, I know, I should have started to watch Silo ages ago – as it first aired 5 May 2023. Yet here I am, 22 months later, playing catch up once more. But yet again I'm completely hooked – and already pining for season 3. That's not going to happen anytime soon, of course, as season 2 has only recently aired its closing episode.

Silo — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

However, it has already been confirmed that season 3 will be happening. And a season 4 too. That was made official, which really caught my attention – as I thought it set the mark in a bold message that Netflix could learn a thing or two from (rather than continually cancelling shows, such as Kaos).

Even though I don't know what's coming – irrelevant of Hugh Howey's books, upon which the show is based – knowing that there's a finite point, a true end date, makes me believe the show will arc perfectly and not overstay its welcome.

This will be no repeat of Lost (which is on Netflix, by the way), as the writers know where it's headed and how to get there, taking we viewers on the journey. I wish more shows had that kind of fixed timeline to explore.

While I called Severance "the best sci-fi on Apple TV+", that was based on its 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, so seemed fair judgement. The first season of Silo sits at 92% on the same site, which puts it in a fair second place by my reckoning. My T3 colleague called it 'the best sci-fi Christmas gift ever', when announced it would be airing at the end of 2024.

Silo is full of some great actors, headed by Rebecca Ferguson (who is also the show's Executive Producer), although her American accent can, to my ears, fall apart when she's in shouty mode. There's plenty to shout about though: subterfuge is a key part of the show (or is it?), in which 10,000 residents of the underground silo ponder their existence and future and, indeed, fate.

I like knowing the fate of the show is in safe hands, now it's halfway through two of its four seasons, and I look forward to it continuing. Although I can't imagine that season 3 will be out before 2026, so I'd best find the next best sci-fi binge – and with Apple TV+'s selection proving why it's among the best streaming services, that's a strong place to start.