Apple TV+'s lesser-known sci-fi hit gets a big-budget trailer for new season

Apple TV+ is by far the best streaming service for sci-fi fans, as far as we're concerned here at T3. Part of that equation is just how many different sci-fi series it has for you to sample, from huge hits like Severance and Foundation to others that have smaller footprints, like Monarch and Invasion.

That last one is still very much a live series for Apple, and it's just given a major update on the show's progress, posting a trailer for its third season, which will premiere on 22 August. It looks like it's getting even more ambitious as it goes on, with a budget that seems to grow year-on-year.

Invasion — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

After two seasons in which aliens slowly but surely invaded Earth, but were eventually thwarted when their mothership was sabotaged, it would seem that a couple of years have passed in the story. Now, signs are starting to gather that the aliens might be back again, for a second attempt at taking over our planet.

Now, the characters we met in those first two seasons are going to be gathered together at last, in an attempt to build a crack team to fight back against the aliens. If that sounds action-packed, there clearly will be moments that are a little more explosive, but the show can also be quite pensive at times.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

The visuals of the show have long been one of Invasion's biggest strengths, and that's clearly going to continue with this new season, too. There are some tiny glimpses of amazing new landscapes formed by the crashed mothership, and the impact of a continued invasion around the world.

I've been consistently impressed with how Apple TV+ manages its slate of shows, and Invasion is a great example of that. It's not necessarily the most attention-grabbing, thanks to a relative lack of established stars in the cast, but Apple has continued to back it, seeing the quality shining through regardless. Hopefully, that sort of forward-thinking approach can continue as long as possible.

If you're looking out for your next hit of sci-fi streaming fun, meanwhile, you've got a show to catch up on if you've never watched it, just in time for a new run of episodes.

