Prime Video's mahoosive show gets a tantalising trailer ahead of 2026 return

Prime Video's very much in the limelight right now, thanks to the explosive, bloody and frankly profane return of Fallout, which you can catch up with now after its second season kicked off. Still, I'm already counting down the days until 2026, when a new year kicks off, and all the biggest and best streaming services have to impress us all over again with new content.

With that in mind, this feels like a good time to point anyone who missed it at the full trailer that Prime Video uploaded earlier in December for its long-awaited continuation of The Night Manager. I'll hold my hand up – I was on annual leave on the 11 December when it dropped (and for a week after that), so this one completely passed me by, but I'm catching up now and figured other people might not have seen it, either.

Unlike the far moodier and more atmospheric (meaning unclear) teaser trailer that announced the show would be back in early 2026, this trailer gives us way more to work with, not least a confirmed premiere date of 11 January, handy for your diaries and calendar apps.

The trailer confirms that we're following on from the events of the first season, which saw Tom Hiddleston's somewhat reluctant spy Jonathan Pine ultimately offing Hugh Laurie as Richard Roper, an arms dealer with basically no moral compass to speak of. This time around, Pine will be chasing after one of Roper's "disciples", according to some voice-over.

That chase will take him to Colombia in the hopes of scuppering an arms trading operation that might well involve British spies crossing over onto the enemy side. That's murky enough already, but an undercover assignment will get him incredibly close to danger once more.

Also returning is the peerless Olivia Colman as his brusque and brutal MI6 handler, who has never disguised the fact that the outcome of a mission is more important than Pine's safety or her own. Expect twists and turns, betrayals and revelations aplenty – the show looks incredibly suave, and I can't wait to see how it fares on release early next year.

