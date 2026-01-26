"Maxton Hall meets Culpa Mia": Prime Video's new movie is an easy sell

Prime Video has made a bit of a habit of cranking out high-quality romance shows and movies in recent years – it's on a streak that has included massive hits like The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it can clearly sense that people want more love in their streaming lives.

So, it's no surprise to see yet another series get a trailer with themes that we've honestly seen before – in fact, Love Me Love Me seems like it might have been cooked up in a romantic laboratory. It's laser-targeted at folks who've enjoyed the material that Prime Video has put out in recent years, and you can check out the trailer right here.

The movie, based on a best-selling novel (as so many are now), tells a fish-out-of-water story – that of June, a young woman who's forced to move her whole life to Italy by a tragedy involving her brother. She's enrolled in a totally elite new school and is instantly drawn to the resident bad boy, James, whose favourite pastimes include mixed martial arts and motorcycles.

This doesn't stop her from starting a relationship with James' best friend Will, though, a guy who stays way further on the right side of the line. How could that possibly get messy, I hear you ask?

That already sounds like a really clear mix of previous successes that Prime Video has enjoyed, and people have picked up on that fact instantly in the comments section on YouTube. One person wrote: "So Maxton Hall meets Culpa Mia??", and they're spot on – the plot is very much a blend of those two previous hits.

If it can reach the heights of popularity that those franchises have secured, of course, Prime Video will be absolutely buzzing about Love Me Love Me. For now, it's still a little way out – the movie doesn't arrive until 13 February, very obviously timed for Valentine's Day.

This means that those who don't fancy running to a cinema to see Emerald Fennell's kooky take on Wuthering Heights might have a much more affordable option that can let them stay in with a takeaway (or a romantic home-cooked meal, who am I to say?).

