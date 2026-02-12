3 best Netflix movies to binge this Valentine's Day – set the romantic mood

Depending on how you're situated, Valentine's Day can be a blessing or a curse. If you're in a happy relationship, it might be a great chance to show your appreciation for each other lovingly; in a less happy relationship it can be a test; and if you're single, it can sometimes be a bit like having your face rubbed in that fact.

Still, whatever your plans this weekend there's a good chance you'll want to watch a movie at some point, and you might as well make it a romantic one to honour the season, no? I've gone through the catalogue of Netflix's many, many movies and picked out three total highlights for you to consider – whether you're swooning in love or just hoping for a spark, they should get you in the romantic mood.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before

A movie so fun that it spawned a franchise, To All The Boys tells a touching story of how love can find a way, eventually. Lana Condor stars as the iconic Lara Jean Covey, a schoolgirl whose secrets get very public when her sister mails out letters she'd drafted to all the boys she's ever fancied.

Little does she realise that some of them were not the unrequited affairs she assumed, and it doesn't take long for her to get in a classic love triangle. Working out what's best for you at a tender age is never easy, and this is a bit of a modern classic of the high-school rom-com genre.

Hit Man

If you want something a bit more risque, Richard Linklater takes the rom-com into far more spicy territory with this extremely fun story. Glen Powell stars as a mild-mannered man who transforms totally when he takes on a new hobby – helping the police make stings by doing short undercover stints.

Before long, he finds himself drawn to one of his marks, played in sizzling fashion by Adria Arjona, and their whirlwind affair is quite something to behold. On-screen couples don't come much hotter than this, or with as much chemistry, and it's a great showcase for both of their comic timing. Things get surprisingly dark, though, so this isn't one for family viewing (if that was on the cards).

Set It Up

For a bit of fun, though, my third pick also stars a significantly younger Glen Powell in a previous era of his career. This time he's opposite the charming Zoey Deutch; they play a pair of extremely put-upon executive assistants who each have an absolute dragon for a boss. Their competitive instincts are pretty obviously masking a spark between them, though.

There are some really funny set-piece moments in this one, and both bosses are played in a very "scenery-chewing" way by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs, each making the most of how evil they can be. This one might be relatively formulaic, but that doesn't mean you won't be swooning and rooting for the love story at its heart by the end.