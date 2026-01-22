3 best Netflix original sci-fi movies to binge-watch in one weekend

Netflix's library of films has become so massive and all-encompassing that just running through its lists of original movies, before you consider the licensed films it has, can take hours – it's made a huge array of productions, at this point. Still, these Netflix Originals have the unique and very powerful boast of being available in every region and rarely leaving the streaming service, which makes them very handy.

If you're a big fan of sci-fi movies, then, it follows that you can find a whole heap on Netflix right now – and if you're gearing up for a quiet weekend in, watching movies and having a grand old time, I'm here to help. I've gone through the many, many sci-fi movies on Netflix to find you three that could form a really nice weekend of binge-watching if you like.

I've laid them out below, along with trailers to help you get a sense for each film – enjoy!

Night 1: Okja

This Bong Joon Ho movie was hugely hyped at the time, with good reason – Bong is a massively well-respected director who later went on to win the Best Picture Oscar for the superb Parasite. Okja is similarly a very deliberate satire that takes a look at the morals behind vegetarianism, as well as the industrialisation of basically all food consumption at this point.

It's a really fun watch, and firmly in the sci-fi genre thanks to a main character that's basically a giant hippo-like cow creature. Expect some seriously gutting moments, though – this film isn't for the faint of heart, and is liable to leave you feeling a little broken by the end, which is why I'm putting it on the first night of your binge weekend.

Night 2: Cargo

Cargo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'm rolling the clock quite far back here, to an earlier era of Netflix originals – and Cargo was one of its best early films, starring Martin Freeman in a really interesting spin on the zombie genre (which is absolutely a sci-fi subgenre, if you're wondering). He's in rural Australia and comes round from a grim attack to realise that he's only got a couple of days before he turns undead himself.

In that time, though, he has a precious delivery to make – trying his level best to get a young baby to safety before he's no longer able to help. He comes across all sorts of other survivors on his journey, including some extremely grubby sorts, but his own humanity shines through in a lovely way. Another affecting watch, it's a great choice for your second night.

Night 3: The Discovery

The Discovery | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you like your sci-fi to be nice and cerebral, then this is another deep cut from Netflix's original archive that ticks that box in a very literal way. It asks the question of what would happen if science established beyond any doubt that there was an afterlife, a new plane of consciousness that people go to when they die.

In this world, one answer proffered up is that people would start to kill themselves in droves, seeking to join the promised land, and if that doesn't sound very cheery, strap in for a fairly grim ride. Still, there's something very pure about the way The Discovery approaches its core "what if?" question, and that makes it a thought-provoking way to end a weekend of sci-fi watching.